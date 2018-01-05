Belongil millionaires take aim at solar train

COURT SHOWDOWN: The Byron Bay solar train is 'operating illegally' , according to Belongil residents.

A GROUP of Belongil Beach locals are trying to shut down the Byron Bay solar train just weeks after its grand opening.

The Belongil Action Group Association (BAGA) claims the train is operating illegally and launched a court case against the Byron Bay Railroad Company in the NSW Land and Environment Court.

Byron Bay Railroad Company received notice of the claim on December 15, the day before its launch, via an email from the BAGA's lawyers.

The BAGA argues the train is in breach of the current Byron Shire Local Environmental Plan, imposed in 2014, specifically in relation to Belongil Creek, which the rail route crosses.

Under the LEP, Belongil Creek is zoned as a natural waterway.

The zoning implies that the use of Belongil Creek for the purpose of railway or rail infrastructure facilities is prohibited, despite the presence of a railroad bridge there prior to the LEP's introduction.

The residents sought an immediate injunction on the train following its opening on December 16 ahead of a future court date to decide the issue once and for all.

The injunction case was heard in Sydney on December 20 in the Land and Environment Court before Chief Judge Brian Preston.

While Justice Preston dismissed the injunction on the grounds it would have needlessly damaged the railroad company, he said there was a "serious question to be tried" at a future hearing.

Byron residents can now catch the world's first solar powered train to and from town and the industrial area. Jasmine Burke

The BBRC would "suffer significant financial losses" if the train was barred from operation, losing almost $120,000 revenue per month, plus about $35,000 in holding costs.

According to BBRC officer Jeremy Holmes, whose response was quoted in Justice Preston's judgement, the yearly operating cost of the train service is approximately $750,000 per annum.

"The ongoing financial viability of the rail operations requires at least the sale of 250,000 single trips on an annual basis," Justice Preston noted.

"Mr Holmes also said that the respondent would suffer harm to its reputation and customer trust and confidence in the respondent's operations," he said.

"People are expecting to be able to use the train service."

In a statement, BBRC development director Jeremy Holmes said it had all relevant approvals and would fight the claim.

"After the community and region was crying out for a train for such a long time we finally delivered it," Mr Holmes said.

"And now we face objection from a small group of residents on the railway line.

"We understood the initial concerns of noise and diesel fumes and addressed these through creating the world's first solar train, among other measures.

"This court case is yet another hurdle on what has been a long and challenging path.

"We are just sad that this is happening. It would be nice to be able to focus solely on the train service now."

The final hearing is set to take place on May 9 and 10.

If the BAGA's claim wins out, it would have severe ramifications for any future rail proposal on the line, such as the "Byron Line" proposed by mayor Simon Richardson.