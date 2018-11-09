Belmore road rage

A car passenger has suffered stab wounds and a driver facial injuries after an alleged road rage incident in Belmore on Tuesday.

About 6.40pm, a man was driving west along Canterbury Road in a grey Jeep with a 25-year-old male passenger.

While stopped, two men got out of a white car and approached the Jeep, punching the passenger through an open window.

He duly exited the car and became involved in a scuffle with the two men.

The driver then exited the car and intervened, before the two men returned to the white car and fled.

During the alleged incident, the passenger suffered multiple stab wounds and was driven to Canterbury Hospital.

He remains in a stable condition, while the driver was treated for facial injuries and released.

Police have been told the alleged road rage occurred following a traffic incident on Canterbury Road.