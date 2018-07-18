Bella Boss might back up Saturday after Ballina win

RACE WIN: Brooke Stower rode Bella Boss to a win at the Ballina Jockey Club TAB meeting yesterday.

SHARON Pepper pulled the right rein - twice - when Bella Boss finished powerfully to win the $20,000 countryracingsyndications.com.au Class 2 Handicap (1000m) at Ballina yesterday.

The Lismore trainer had also nominated her three-year-old filly for this Saturday's Lismore meeting in a 1516m handicap but elected to run at today's Ballina meeting where she had also accepted with the daughter of Street Boss in a 1405m Happy Birthday JD Class 3 Handicap.

Bella Boss drew barrier nine in the C3 handicap and the same barrier in the Class 2 but elected to start in the 1000m scamper on the Heavy 8 track.

The filly then backed up Sharon's decision by surging down the middle of the Ballina track to snare a second career win at her eighth start.

"It was a huge win,” Pepper said post race.

"She got smashed at the start. Brooke (jockey Brooke Stower) said she nearly got knocked off her feet at the start.”

Sharon also said she is still thinking about running in Saturday's race on her home track.

"We'll see how she pulls up,” she said of a filly she has had for just three starts.

"She's won two and run a fifth for me since I got her from Henry Dwyer.

"I'm very happy with her and I think she will be a very nice filly going forward.”

Today's win also showed she can handle the wet tracks and is thriving under Pepper's care.

"We put her in a day paddock and she loves it here,” she said.

Beaudesert trainer Diane Murphy had more reason to "love Ballina” when Sunset Hills led all the way to win the $20,000 Slipway Hotel Benchmark 68 Handicap (1255m).

A seven-year-old chestnut gelding son of All Bar One Sunset Hills was having his seventh start at Ballina and recorded his fifth win there.

"He loves Ballina,” Diane Murphy told Sky Thoroughbred central's Gary Kliese.

"I love Ballina.”

She said the gelding, who has won eight of his 53 start, "had it all his own way” with Glen Colless riding him positive from the outset.

"He came for the one ride and did the job,” Murphy said.

Earlier in the day Casino trainer Leo Clapham has success when Yeah The Boys won the XXXX Gold Maiden Plate (1255m).

Meanwhile, veteran Gosford trainer Fred Cowell has passed away after a long illness.

Cowell, 78, has been based at Gosford for more than 30 years and trained a number of talented horses including Group winner Mighty Lucky.

Racing NSW chief executive, Peter V'Landys, said Fred Cowell "was an absolute gentleman and a popular figure in the NSW racing industry.”

"We are very saddened at his passing,” he said.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this very sad time.”

Mighty Lucky's four stakes wins included the 2015 Group 3 Summer Cup in a career which reaped more than $850,000 in prizemoney.

Fred Cowell is survived by his wife Irene.