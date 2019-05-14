Bell hit head on in NRRRL

WEEK OUT: Casino captain-coach Roy Bell has been suspended for one-week after retaliating to an alleged head-butt against Murwillumbah in NRRRL.

CASINO captain-coach Roy Bell has copped a one-game ban for striking while a Murwillumbah player will front the judiciary for an alleged head-butt in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.

It flared up in the final 10 minutes with Bell sin-binned for retaliating from what appeared to be a head-butt from Mustangs lock Travis Barry-Hughan at Stan Sercombe Oval, Murwillumbah.

Barry-Hughan had his head bandaged from a cut following the incident and was allowed to stay on the field after the Cougars were penalised and reduced to 12.

NRRRL president Robin Harley confirmed an incident from the game had been reported to the judiciary by its assessment officer Mark Oaten.

"We didn't cite the player but the NRRRL assessment officer has reported it to the judiciary,” Casino Cougars club president Geoff Scofield.

"It was pretty obvious what happened and you probably expect someone to retaliate from a head-butt.

"Roy has taken the one-week suspension and there wasn't much else we could do about it.

"We were under the pump for the last 10 minutes (without Bell), we had no possession and were penalised heavily so it was a big effort to hold on in the end.”

Bell blew the game wide open only minutes earlier when he scored an 80m try from the base of the scrum to give his side a 24-16 lead with 12 minutes left to play.

Referee Tim Booth injured his calf muscle in attempting to keep up with Bell on his way to the tryline and had to be replaced by one of his touch judges for the final 10 minutes.

It quickly turned sour and the Cougars were reduced to 12 men for the rest of the game only minutes later.

The Cougars held on for a narrow 24-22 win and are currently fourth on the ladder.

Northern United captain Clarence Kelly is also set to be sidelined through suspension after he was sent off for striking during the game against Mullumbimby on Sunday.

Kelly lashed out with his boot and made contact with a Giants player after he was hit in a heavy tackle only minutes into the second half.

United won the game 24-18.