Belgium sees off brave Aussie charge

Thomas Detry and Thomas Pieters celebrate a birdie during the final round.

IN the end the Sunday gap just proved too much and a final-round fighting effort from Australia wasn't enough to deny Belgium its first World Cup win.

The home team started the final round six shots behind but Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith poured on the pressure throughout the day, getting to within two shots late.

But the Aussie duo cursed a short birdie miss on the 16th, which could have cut the margin to just one when Belgian Thomas Detry missed a short par putt on the 15th.

The very next hole Detry helped set up another Belgian birdie, which made their lead three with just two holes to play. It proved more than enough.

Leishman sprayed his drive on the 18th left of the fairway, and the Aussies needed Smith to make a 3m putt for par on the last for a 65, the equal low score of the day.

Belgium bogeyed the 17th, but walked up the 18th at Metropolitan knowing a bogey was enough to win.

They made birdie after a stunning approach from Thomas Pieters and collected the biggest trophy, literally, in golf.

Marc Leishman had an up-and-down day.

The Aussies finished equal second with Mexico. Defending champion Denmark came third, along with Canada.

Despite not getting over the line it was a day of highlights for the Aussies, including a sensational birdie from the bunker on the 14th from Smith.

The Queenslander holed out after his partner failed to exit the sand the shot before.

Their alternate shot score of 65 was more than they could have hoped for in the hardest format of the week.

In the end the final margin was less than the gap between the two teams on Friday when horrible weather derailed plenty.

The Aussies shot 76 in the wind and rain, Belgium carded a 71.