Being beautiful on a budget at Melbourne Cup

Vinnies volunteer Margaret Wiltshire models an outfit for Melbourne Cup day amongst the racks of budget clothing.

Vinnies volunteer Margaret Wiltshire models an outfit for Melbourne Cup day amongst the racks of budget clothing. Samantha Elley

HIDING amongst the racks and racks of clothing at Vinnie's Shop in Casino, is the perfect Melbourne Cup outfit, just for you.

This is especially good news for those who want to look good on the biggest horse race day of the year and yet have a limited budget.

This hasn't escaped the thinking of St Vincent de Paul executives and they are doing what they can to help.

"Whatever your plans for the big race on November 7, you can deck yourself out in style and on a minimal budget at Vinnies. Our shops throughout the North Coast have an array of good quality women's and men's clothing at affordable prices,” St Vincent de Paul Society's North Coast Executive Officer Michael Timbrell said.

”With Melbourne Cup fever in mind, local Vinnies shops have been keeping an eye out for suitable race day attire, and volunteer staff will be happy to assist shoppers find the most stylish bargains.”

The lovely volunteers at the Casino store were good sports when I asked them if they could find an elegant outfit at a good price.

Even better sport, volunteer Margaret Wiltshire modelled it for the camera.

Having chosen a hat, handbag, dress, shoes and jewellery, Margaret's outfit totalled a whopping $20.

"Most of our dresses start from $5,” shop manager Dianne Maher said.

"Our jackets start at $6, shoes from $4, hats from $3 and when we have fascinators they start from $6.”

Ms Maher said Casino residents often came to Vinnies when there is a big race day, such as the Casino Cup back in August.

"Saturday morning we get a lot of visitors looking for nice outfits,” she said.

St Vincent de Paul's can be found in Canterbury St, Casino and 24 Woodburn St, Evans Head.

The opening hours are 9am-4pm weekdays and 9am-12pm Saturday.

In Kyogle the shop is at 138 Summerland Way and opened 9am-3.30pm weekdays only.