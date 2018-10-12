BEHIND THE SPORT DESK: Troublesome tour of the 'Baggy Leans'

CRICKET: While they held on for a thrilling draw on the final day in Dubai, the Baggy Greens were put into a tough situation earlier in the Test against Pakistan after losing 10 wickets for 64 in the first innings.

It has brought into question the selections of debutant Marnus Labuschagne and returning quick Peter Siddle, as well as the perennial questions looming over the Marsh brothers.

But did the selectors get it wrong, or are they doing all they can?

Moose and Pottsy head Behind the Sports Desk to find out.

MOOSE ELKERTON: Aussie selectors bungle Test side

AUSTRALIA has picked its worst Test side in more than a decade. There is no two ways about it.

Sure, having two of the world's best batsmen rubbed out through suspension does not help the cause, but that doesn't excuse our selections for the sub-continent.

From an untested up-and-comer in Manus Labuschagne, to an over-the-hill Pete Siddle, 'Cracker' Hohns and his team have made a few dodgy calls.

I always believed the 'Baggy Green' should be handed to the players who earned the honour through their efforts. It is a representative side that should include the best players in the country.

Injury has ruled out Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood and that is unfortunate, but why is our next move to call back Peter Siddle.

What happened to Chad Sayers and Jackson Bird, the two guys who spent the entire summer in the Test squad?

As two swing bowlers, they would be perfect to exploit the reverse swing that treated the Pakistani seamers so well.

We also got dealt a serious blow when Matt Renshaw went down with a concussion in the tour match but why not take Jake Weatherald?

He had the most centuries in Shield cricket last season and has the right, stoic temperament to bat on sub-continent surfaces.

Hell, even Glen Maxwell or George Bailey were a better choice for the team, just look at their form. And for a team lacking in leadership, maybe it was time for an older head or two.

JARRARD 'POTTSY' POTTER: Aussies doing the best with cards they were dealt

THE Australian cricket team is facing one of its biggest challenges in recent memory as they attempt to rebuild and restore credibility after the sandpaper saga in South Africa last year.

As a result, there has been a lot of attention on the team that's taking on Pakistan in Dubai in this Test, and the team they would pick to take them on.

It's also a bit of a new-look selection panel, given that new coach Justin Langer is joined by Trevor Hohns and Greg Chappell, and while some may say the team they picked for the First Test was a mistake, I believe it was the best they could have picked given the circumstances.

Obviously, Steve Smith, Dave Warner and Cameron Bancroft were not considered given they are suspended, and I dare say if you take the two best batters out of any international team, they're going to look a bit more flimsy.

I would have liked to have seen Matt Renshaw picked to open with Aaron Finch, but given Renshaw was concussed in a tour match, it's understandable he was given some time off to recover.

The big omission is Glenn Maxwell, but I feel that it wasn't cricket ability, but a result of Justin Langer's "no dickhead" policy. Maxwell, and his "Big Show" monicker, have been known to rub people up the wrong way, and that's an image Australian cricket is keen to leave in the past.

It's not the best team, but it's one with room for improvement.