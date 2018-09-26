Behind the scenes of the new NORPA show

NORPA's new home-grown play, Wildskin, showcases an all-female ensemble of riotous physical performers, each portraying an array of hilarious, recognisable and oddball characters.

But where do those characters come from and who thought of them first? It was Hattie Dalton.

The BAFTA-winning writer grew up in Central West NSW and Sydney.

She settled in London for more than a decade, and moved to the Northern Rivers in 2010.

We had a chat to Ms Dalton to find out more about Wildskin.

Does the BAFTA for The Banker in 2005 feel like a lifetime ago for you?

The first film that I wrote and directed, The Banker, won a BAFTA in 2005.

The BAFTA was a blessing and a curse. It propelled me into the new direction I had chosen and, while it opened doors for me in the highly competitive film industry, it came with the pressure of expectation that I don't think I needed so early in my career.

What is Wildskin about?

Eva believes the only way to mend her broken life is to go solo on the road. Lost, alone and under-prepared, she soon finds herself breaking rules and embracing danger.

After a long night of the soul, encountering wild animals and outrageously odd humans, Eva discovers she can handle any challenge life dares throw at her.

Was there a specific inspiration to write Wildskin?

I was interested to explore a character who was at a place and stage of her life where she was questioning everything.

The story of rejecting the status quo will have resonance with anyone, man or woman.

I've witnessed in my self and others the uneasy sense of not quite belonging.

I wanted to look at the extremes of someone who continually looks outside themselves for the experiences that might give them clarity, when the answers most often lie within.

Viviane Frehner, Bianca Mackail, Katia Molino, Olivia Porter and Nicci Wilks star in Norpa's latest production Wildskin which showcases an all-female ensemble of riotous physical performers, who each portray the recognisable and oddball characters that 'Eva' encounters on her journey. Marc Stapelberg

Is it a comedy or a drama?

I think it would be defined more as comedy than drama.

Most of what I create and enjoy experiencing in the arts have the element of humour.

For me, being able to make people laugh, especially at themselves, is not only an enjoyable experience but allows the resonance of the larger themes to gently land without hammering a message home.

Are you excited about it?

The creative team is pushing it to unique and fascinating realms.

I'm excited to watch it with an audience for the first time and to hopefully see it as it tours.

It definitely feels like a production anchored in the Northern Rivers' unique character with its irreverence, humour and courage, but the story and themes are accessible to any audience from any place.

