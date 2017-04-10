Behind the scenes of the flood clean-up

Coffs Harbour councillor, John Arkan traveled north to Lismore to help with the flood relief effort. He is pictured here meeting with one of the volunteer hub coordinators, Ian Gaillard in South Lismore. April 8, 2017.

BEHIND the volunteers armed with gloves and mops cleaning up Lismore is another army of do-gooders making the flood recovery effort possible.

You'll find these hard-workers in many different places at the volunteer hub at the Lismore Railway Station.

You'll find them in cupboards organising cleaning kits or behind a computer connecting those in need with assistant crews.

Since occupying the station last Monday, hundreds of volunteers have come through the doors to assist in the mammoth effort to rebuild Lismore after major floods on March 31.

The volunteers from around the nation were helping clean up like Lismore born Charmaine McCellend, of Melbourne, is in the region indefinably to offer assistance.

"I saw the floods and said to my husband: 'I really need to go up and help'," Ms McCellend said.

Charmaine McCelland, of Melbourne, has flown up to give a helping hand to the people of Lismore, the town where she was born and comes up for holidays. April 8, 2017. Claudia Jambor

And some were from around the world like Japanese national Yuko, who is staying with a friend in Alstonville, helped clean and dry the loads of clothing for those without laundry facilities.

When an earthquake shattered regions in her home country she was unable to help and said she was pleased she could assist the people of Lismore.

"I'm happy now I can help people (here). I feel a lot better," she said.

Coffs Harbour City councillor, John Arkan was in the region at the weekend offering a helping hand through his Indian cuisine business.

The force behind the hub is Lismore Helping Hands Facebook page founders Maddy Braddon, Many Kai and Katie Cooper-Wares.

Ms Braddon said the page of now 7200 followers has transformed into "on the ground community outcomes" to bridge those in need with services.

She said Gas Field Free Northern Rivers were an instrumental support to execute that translation based on their own campaigns Coal Seam Gas mining.

The team said the space can be used as long as needed.