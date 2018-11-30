Menu
CAVES UPDATE: The Caves Rural Fire Brigade HQ was a hive of activity preparing their counter-strategy against the fires that continue to burn around the area.
CAVES UPDATE: The Caves Rural Fire Brigade HQ was a hive of activity preparing their counter-strategy against the fires that continue to burn around the area. Leighton Smith
Behind the scenes of The Caves Fitzroy Rural Fire Brigade

Leighton Smith
30th Nov 2018 1:01 AM
THE air was humming with tension and nervous energy at the base of operations for The Caves fire fighting operation on Thursday morning.

Weary firefighters of the Fitzroy Rural Fire Brigade were preparing to disembark for another busy day after having spent Wednesday night fighting fires threatening the local community.

Referring to map dotted with fires spread out across a table, Senior Ranger for Queensland Parks and Wildlife and incident controller for The Caves fire, Scott Brook, was a picture of composure as he calmly delegated orders and explained what had happened the previous evening.

He said the fire (of unclear origin) quickly crossed across the northern end of Mount Edna National Park before spreading along Limestone Ridge before engulfing the whole northern end of the national park.

"Rural crews worked particularly well to contain the fire last night and then for the rest of today we will be strengthening control lines to ensure it stays contained," Mr Brook said.

"The fire's nice and quiet at the moment, the fire danger index is lower at the moment but we're expecting it to get up to severe today.

"That's when things will get really busy for us and crews will be having to watch for fire fronts coming out on to their fire breaks."

He said there were properties that were endangered throughout Wednesday night with rural firefighters forced to employ property protection measures including back burning around houses and wetting down structures.

"There were no evacuations, rural crews worked with property owners to protect the properties," he said.

Mr Brook advised people to watch out for smoke and as soon as they see something that concerns them, to contact triple 0.

