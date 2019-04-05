Behind the scenes of planning a funeral

NEW LOOK: Guardian Funerals have welcomed a $1m refurbishment of facilities in Ballina, as well as the introduction of White Lady Funerals at the site.

NEW LOOK: Guardian Funerals have welcomed a $1m refurbishment of facilities in Ballina, as well as the introduction of White Lady Funerals at the site.

THERE is much more to planning a funeral than meets the eye.

White Lady Funerals location manager Sara Hayes said most people did not realise the scope of how much involvement a funeral director has while farewelling a loved one.

"A lot of people think we just run the service, but we do much more than that," she said.

"Funeral directors are there alongside the family every step of the way, helping them in any way we can. That could be from organising the service to notifying Centrelink and Medicare."

She said while there was the misconception a funeral could take weeks to pull together, most times a funeral could happen within two or three days, with funeral directors working quickly to pull all of the pieces together.

"From the moment a person passes away and a family member calls us, we take some of the stress off them and do everything we can, starting with organising transportation from wherever the body may be to the funeral home," she said.

"We then immediately contact the family and arrange a meeting to discuss what kind of a send off their loved one would like. This is usually within the first day of receiving the phone call.

"From there directors start organising the service, burial or cremation, as well as hiring celebrants, venues, coffins, flowers, catering, caskets and additional transportation for the family if needed, as well as all of the paperwork.

"People may be surprised to find out it comes together quite quickly."

Following the conclusion of the service, Ms Hayes said funeral directors will often assist families with administrative tasks, which could include assisting with insurance claims.

White Lady Funerals have shifted from their Byron Bay location to join Guardian Funerals in their new $1 million upgraded facility in Ballina.

Guardian Funerals, which is owned by InvoCare, opened the doors to their refurbished Kalinga Street facility on Wednesday to showcase the new-look Rainbow Chapel.

InvoCare CEO Martin Earp said the new 'top notch' facility includes a new 120 person chapel and reflection lounge and was designed in line with extensive consumer research, to provide a sense of tranquillity akin to a day-spa.

"We've upgraded the facility to offer AV equipment in the chapel so ceremonies can be live streamed to people who are too far away of unwell to attend in person," he said.

Mr Earp said the facility will be open for all types of services rather than just funerals, as well as community events.