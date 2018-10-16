Behind the scenes: Mammoth task of preparing for the show

IT MAY be wet underfoot, but that shouldn't deter you from enjoying the North Coast National this week.

Work is well under way to set up stalls and rides, although the mammoth task of pre-show prep has been somewhat hampered by the deluge.

President John Gibson confirmed the show would go ahead despite the conditions.

"The ground is pretty wet,” Mr Gibson said.

"But the show is going on.”

BUCKETING DOWN: Cooper and Diesel Nilon, of Brisbane, are fifth generation showmen and won't let rain stop them. Marc Stapelberg

Mr Gibson said according to the forecast, conditions should ease somewhat for the show to kick off on Thursday.

The show jumping has been cancelled, but all other equestrian events will be on.

Mr Gibson said the committee had moved around some parts of the event, including the rodeo which will be moved from the ring.

"The big problem we've got at the moment is getting across the track,” he said.

"We've just got to play it by ear depending on how much more rain we get.”

Mr Gibson said in its 133-year history, the show had seen plenty of wet days.

"It's been going for about 10 days or so now,” he said.

"But the people are all upbeat for the show.”

RIDE ON TIME: Pinks Kiddie Land staff member Graham Mexon gets the rides ready in time for the North Coast National. Marc Stapelberg

He urged everyone to head along and enjoy all the event had to offer.

"There's so much tradition and heritage,” he said.

"We've really tried to make it affordable for the public because really, the show is here for the community.

"It's a display of what happens in our region: beef cattle, art, everything in between.

"As well as that, it also brings people together as a meeting place.”

Mr Gibson thanked the hundreds of volunteers who had contributed to the show.

"It's volunteers that make the event,” he said.

"Without them we couldn't afford to put it on.”

THE SHOW GOES ON: Setting up in rainy conditions for the North Coast National. Marc Stapelberg

Jimmy Walker, from Brisbane, has been working at shows for six years and wasn't fazed by the rain as he and his team set up the Hurricane ride yesterday.

He had just come from Melbourne, and encouraged residents to head along to the Lismore Showground.

"You can still come here and have a good time,” he said.

"Just remember to bring your gumboots.”

The event is a family affair for fifth-generation worker Cooper Nilon.

He said the rain had posed some challenges, but once everyone came along to the show and enjoyed the atmosphere, it was worthwhile.

"It's a good feeling to see everyone happy,” he said.

"It's a good sight.”

Mr Gibson said tickets were more affordable this year, and those aged 16 and under are free. See the full program inside today's Northern Star.