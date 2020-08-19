Menu
Kyogle Council wants residents and landowners to be prepared for bushfire season.
BEHIND THE SCENES: How Kyogle is preparing for bushfires

Rebecca Lollback
19th Aug 2020 9:00 AM
WITH the official start of the bushfire danger period on September 1, Kyogle Council is strongly urging people to prepare their homes and families for the upcoming fire season.

Mayor Danielle Mulholland said in light of last year's bushfire disasters, now was the time for residents, staff and land managers to get ready.

"The Northern Rivers Rural Fire Service (RFS) is preparing for the bushfire season ahead and putting plans in place for hazard reduction burns in the Kyogle Local Government Area (LGA)," she said.

"Council is working closely with the RFS through the Bush Fire Management Committee (BFMC) to reduce hazards across the LGA and bolster traditional firebreaks.

"Advanced plans have been formulated and are ready to be enacted to reduce fuel loads in the Toonumbar dam area and initial planning is underway to reduce fire hazards on Fairymount.

"Fairymount residents' meetings are to take place once initial planning and site assessments have been completed."

The council's Emergency Management Officer, Tony Lickiss, said residents could prepare for the bushfire season by following the RFS' simple four step (Discuss, Prepare, Know and Keep) guide.

The four steps are:

Discuss what to do if a bush fire threatens your home, often a discussion over dinner when everyone is together and focused.

Prepare your home and get it ready for a bush fire

Know the bushfire alert levels

Keep up to date by following the RFS website, the Fire Near Me app.

Cr Mulholland said it was essential for residents to think about the area they lived in and what to expect.

"The RFS has made recommendations as to what we can do help ourselves prepare for bushfire season, recognising that fire in dense bushland can move fast and embers can travel significant distances, landing on your property and starting spot fires," she said.

"If your property is surrounded more by open grassland or paddocks rather than dense bushland, grass fires can move even faster than a bushfire.

"We don't want to be caught off guard."

Mr Lickiss said the NSW Rural Fire Service, through its AIDER Program, provided help for the elderly or people living with disability to reduce bush fire hazards around their home.

To request an AIDER assessment of your property, phone 02 8741 4955.

