Behind the scenes: Ballina Seagulls prepare for NRRRL final

Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Sport premium_icon Behind the scenes: Ballina Seagulls prepare for NRRRL...

News

News YOUR TATTOOS: 19 of the best tattoos we've seen

Fiona Gray: "Ollie Whippet left at the pound when he was 3 years old. Came to live with us at the beach 6 years ago. Happiest dog ever!"

Pets & Animals Spoilt, loved: Second chances for gorgeous rescue...

News

News 18 stunning photos taken by Northern Rivers...

Sport

Sport premium_icon PHOTOS: More than 100 bowlers converge on Ballina

News

News 50 photos of your beautiful weddings

News

News premium_icon 37 photos of the heritage-listed hydro station

Sport

Sport premium_icon YOUR SPORT: Did we spot you at the Lismore kart...

Sport

Sport premium_icon PHOTOS: All the action from Ballina netball...

News

News premium_icon WATCH: The moment a 200-year-old fig tree fell to the...

News

News premium_icon Dramatic photos: Police vs fig tree protesters

Sport

Sport premium_icon Alstonville soccer carnival in pictures: YOUR...

Community

Community PHOTOS: Superheroes everywhere at footy game

Community

Community 25 photos of your amazing cake creations

News

News Our readers' photos of the week

News

News PHOTOS: Huge crane barge crosses Ballina bar

News

News premium_icon 54 amazing photos from the Kyogle rally

Aaron Hoffman aboard Out Of The Blue Adventures Lennox Head.

News YOUR PHOTOS: Check out photos from our talented...

Crime

Crime premium_icon TIMELINE: Inside look at 18-year-old Toowoomba cold...

TRANQUIL RIVER: A stunning photo of the Brunswick River, taken by Sarah Archibald.

News PHOTOS: Stunning images from around the region

Environment

Environment premium_icon PHOTOS: Baby whale removed from beach

Crime

Crime premium_icon PHOTOS: Police arrest Ballina murder suspects

News

News PHOTOS: Grass fire threatens buildings near Casino

Colourful skies over Tyagarah were photographed by Sarah Archibald.

Life PHOTOS: Stunning images from our readers

News

News premium_icon YOUR SPORT: Gallery of pictures from the weekend

Sport

Behind the scenes: Ballina Seagulls prepare for NRRRL final

By and
31st Aug 2018 3:45 PM

premium_icon Subscriber only

A CONFIDENT Ballina Seagulls team have been busy with their final training preparations ahead of the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League grand final next Sunday.

The Northern Star was invited to training Thursday night with coach Mick Foster putting together one of the final training sessions before the big game at Kingsford Smith Park.

The Seagulls are aiming for back-to-back premierships after winning it last season while they also won three straight between 2013-2015.

They will play the winner of Murwillumbah and Tweed Coast who meet in the preliminary final at Les Burger Field, Cabarita on Sunday.

ballina seagulls grand final northern rivers regional rugby league nrrrl
Lismore Northern Star