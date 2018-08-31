Behind the scenes: Ballina Seagulls prepare for NRRRL final

Marc Stapelberg Full Profile Login to follow Mitchell Craig Full Profile

A CONFIDENT Ballina Seagulls team have been busy with their final training preparations ahead of the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League grand final next Sunday.

The Northern Star was invited to training Thursday night with coach Mick Foster putting together one of the final training sessions before the big game at Kingsford Smith Park.

The Seagulls are aiming for back-to-back premierships after winning it last season while they also won three straight between 2013-2015.

They will play the winner of Murwillumbah and Tweed Coast who meet in the preliminary final at Les Burger Field, Cabarita on Sunday.