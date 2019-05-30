Behind the scenes at Lismore's newest fitness hub

F45 Training Lismore director Oli Frost and head trainer Darcy Cogdale have opened a new fitness training centre in Lismore.

THE doors of Lismore's latest fitness hub are set to officially open on June 8.

Despite a few challenges along the way, F45 Lismore will open at 2 Carrington Street next weekend and will offer locals group exercise classes in a simple, effective and fun environment.

"It looks amazing; it's come together really well,” director Oli Frost said.

With more than 1000 F45 studios across over 30 countries, the business has quickly become the world's fastest growing functional training network.

The addictive "sweat-fests” at F45 are designed to work every muscle group and energy system in deliberate sequence, with more than 4000 different exercises on offer.

Each 45-minute class is led by a qualified F45 instructor and enhanced by a high-tech backdrop of F45's patented exercise monitors, real-time heart-rate monitoring and live DJs.

Head trainer Darcy Cogdale has been a personal trainer on the Gold Coast and Brisbane for a few years, and is looking forward to sharing the team's hard work with the local community.

"I'm feeling good about this gym,” he said.

"It's a brand new, fresh training space for the Lismore community.”

To find out more email lismore@f45training.com.au or visit www.f45training.com.au/lismore/.