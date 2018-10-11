Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DONE DEAL: The lawyers involved in the Wiggins Island Coal Export Terminal refinancing have revealed some of the complexities of the negotiations.
DONE DEAL: The lawyers involved in the Wiggins Island Coal Export Terminal refinancing have revealed some of the complexities of the negotiations. Mike Richards GLA101018COAL
Business

Behind the $2.5b deal to refinance Gladstone project

Tegan Annett
by
11th Oct 2018 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE refinancing of Wiggins Island Coal Export Terminal has been described as the "largest and most significant" of its kind in the Australian infrastructure market in recent years.

Involved in the US$2.5 billion refinancing deal were 22 financiers, advised by Allens, and the five miners that ship coal out of the US$3.5 billion WICET, advised by Ashurst.

Unable to begin repayments on the multi-billion dollar debt due on September 30, the owners had the option of refinancing, or winding up the business.

After two years of negotiations, last month a New South Wales court approved WICET's refinancing plan to extend its payments until 2026.

Law firm Allens has revealed the complexities of the deal, describing it as one of the "largest and most significant" restructuring and refinancing transactions in recent years.

The refinance was challenging because of several issues, including the collapse of three of the eight take-or-pay shippers (Bandanna Energy, Cockatoo Coal and Caledon Coal) that were included in the original financing structure.

Allens said financing of coal assets had also been a "generally difficult market" in the past few years. The Sydney-based company said the deal was unique because the senior financiers could not reach a unanimous agreement, in relation to the terms of the debt repayment extension.

"With the support of a majority of its senior financiers, WICET sought court approval for the refinancing using a solvent creditors' scheme of arrangement to bind all senior financiers," Allens said.

"While rarely used in this context, it shows that a solvent refinancing can be achieved with less than unanimous support of a class of creditors, even when particular terms of the restructure (such as the extension of the maturity date), would ordinarily require 100 per cent creditor consent under the terms of the facility documentation."

Partner Nick Adkins, who led the Allens team, said it was a huge effort over several years and they were "extremely proud" to successfully refinance the debt. Partner Chris Prestwich, who led the creditors' scheme, said it would be interesting if a similar strategy was used in other future transactions.

Related Items

coal coal project gladstone industry wicet wiggins island coal export terminal
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Man killed after tree crushes house during wild storm

    Man killed after tree crushes house during wild storm

    Weather A MAN has died and there is extensive damage across after two freak storms overnight.

    Mystery motorway bypasses Lismore altogether

    premium_icon Mystery motorway bypasses Lismore altogether

    Offbeat Have you heard of the Bruxner Motorway?

    'Disgusting, yuck': Dominos shuts down after audit

    premium_icon 'Disgusting, yuck': Dominos shuts down after audit

    Business See the photos that sparked a food and safety audit

    Mum faces jail time after high speed drunken pursuit

    premium_icon Mum faces jail time after high speed drunken pursuit

    Crime Police saw smoke and sparks flying from her car as it sped away

    Local Partners