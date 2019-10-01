Beginning of a new era for Byron at Byron following sale

NEW ERA: The Byron at Byron has officially become part of the Crystalbrook Collections portfolio.

AFTER selling for a reported $45million in August one of Byron Bay's iconic resort has officially passed into new hands.

From today Byron at Byron is officially part of Crystalbrook Collection's portfolio of five-star east-coast hotels and will be known as Byron at Byron, a Crystalbrook Collection Resort.

First on the agenda for the new owners is a meeting with 200 local businesses early next month to signal their intention to continue using local suppliers and sourcing 80% of products within three hours of Byron Bay.

Crystalbrook has also signalled its intention to focus on the resort's sustainability efforts over the coming months.

This will include removing all plastic water bottles to be replaced with biodegradable cardboard containers and introducing pump pack bathroom amenity bottles, wooden keys and in-room i-Pads to replace printed materials.

Crystalbrook is owned by Dubai-based Syrian billionaire Ghassan Aboud.

In 2018 Mr Aboud was ranked number 18 in the 50 most influential expats in the United Arab Emirates.

He is said to have become enamoured of the Byron at Byron whilst holidaying on the North Coast in 2016

His UAE-based GA Group aims to amass a $1 billion portfolio of hospitality and real estate assets in Australia and has acquired a string of east coast tourism enterprises over the past three years.

"The acquisition of this beautiful resort felt like a natural marriage. Its ethos sits hand in hand with the core values of Crystalbrook Collection,” Mr Aboud said.

"We are first and foremost an Australian brand, aimed at providing a sense of home to both tourists and locals alike.”

He said Crystalbrook is planning to enhance the resort during 2020 with a gradual series of soft refurbishment works to the suites and common areas.

Crystalbrook Collection Interim CEO and Group Director, Hotels Geoff York said the group was committed to responsible luxury.

"Sustainable living is at the forefront of our mind in everything we do and deliver and with the Byron at Byron's environmental stance and connection to the local community - it's a natural fit,” he said.

"Byron Bay has always been a destination close to many Australian's hearts, therefore we're honoured that we can have a presence there and lead this property into its second life.”

So far Crystalbrook Collections operate properties in Cairns, Sydney, Byron Bay, Newcastle and Port Douglas with plans to continue to expand even further.