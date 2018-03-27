Menu
The Winsome and Serpentine Gallery in North Lismore were threatend by water as flood waters collected.
BEFORE AND AFTER: 12 months after the flood

27th Mar 2018 11:47 AM

THIS weekend marks the first anniversary of devastating flooding in Lismore, caused by the remnants of Cyclone Debbie.

In the 12 months since, countless reviews have taken place, businesses and homes have been restored and the community has walked the long road to recovery.

But what lessons have been learnt and what plans are in place for the future?

In this Saturday's Weekend Star we ask those questions and more in a 16-page feature marking the anniversary.

 

 

 

 

before and after feature flood 2017 lismore northern rivers natural disaster
Lismore Northern Star
