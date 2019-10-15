BEFORE & AFTER: 110kgs to Iron Man

Adam Guthrie revolutionised his life through wholefood plant based eating and is encouraging others to learn from his experience.

Adam Guthrie revolutionised his life through wholefood plant based eating and is encouraging others to learn from his experience. Marc Stapelberg

ADAM Guthrie thought he was relatively fit and healthy, but all it took was one surf to put him at death's door.

Adam was 39 when one day, 10 years ago, he and a friend went for a surf when the swell was up.

Next minute, Adam was paddling over three "huge" waves.

"Then there's this fourth wave that's literally like a mountain ... and I'm paddling up this thing and just when I'm near the top it started," he said.

"I just got this energy and I just gave it everything I had and I just got through the other side of the lip and this pain right in my chest and went into my shoulder blades and down my arm.

"I thought I'd pulled the muscle because I've been paddling so hard, but it didn't go away."

Later that day Adam was at home when he got a sharp knife-life pain in his shoulder blade.

He later found himself in hospital with doctors telling him he'd had a heart attack - a diagnosis he found hard to believe due to his young age and vegetarianism.

Following the incident, Adam became acutely aware he was 110kgs, depressed and of ill-health after years of corporate travel, long working hours, bad eating habits, lots of processed foods, dairy, sugary drinks and no exercise.

Now, he is a fit and healthy 'iron man' and living a healthy life without heart medication - something his doctor described as "unheard of".

And he owes it all to changing to a wholefoods diet, something which has become his way of living life, which was sparked by a best-selling book about nutrition called The China Study.

"I came home and I googled how to reverse heart disease with food because The China Study was telling me all about food could be causing this. Then all these plant based doctors came up ... and they've been treating patients for 14 years.

"I said, 'I can do this, I can just dump the dairy and get rid of the junk food'. So I did. Six months later, I'm off the meds.

"I lost 20 kilos in the first year, and then took about another two to lose another 10."

During this time Adam has trained for, and successfully completed an Iron Man.

"After that people start asking me, 'How did you do this? How did you get off the meds?'."

The professionally qualified chef has a certificate in plant-based nutrition, and after transforming his own health with a whole food plant based diet he now teaches others to do the same through his I Feel Good program - an app and magazine which includes shopping lists, recipes and interviews with plant based doctors.

The app has attracted hundreds of thousands of people in the last two years.

"We've had people reverse type two diabetes within 12 months," Adam said.

"I want people to know that if they've got one of these conditions, they have a choice that you can have meds or you could go down the whole food plant based diet route."