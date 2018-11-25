Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The root part of beetroot can be roasted, used in relish, hommus, soups and sandwiches and the colourful leaves can be mixed into salads.
The root part of beetroot can be roasted, used in relish, hommus, soups and sandwiches and the colourful leaves can be mixed into salads. taratata
Gardening

Beetroot a colourful star to boost vegie patch and health

by ANGIE THOMAS, IN MY GARDEN
25th Nov 2018 2:00 PM

Beetroot is a versatile and delicious vegie that's low in fat and is a rich source of folate and fibre. The red pigment in beetroot is also reported to have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant health benefits, so there are lots of fantastic reasons to eat beetroot.

The root part of beetroot can be roasted, used in relish, hommus, soups and sandwiches and the colourful leaves can be mixed into salads.

Larger beetroot varieties such as Super King and Derwent Globe are great for growing in a sunny vegie patch.

To grow your own beetroot: prepare and enrich the soil with Dynamic Lifter. Each "seed” of the above varieties is a cluster of one to four true seeds in a corky outer coating. Soak the seed for two hours before sowing to ensure water penetrates to the seeds. Sow the seeds directly into the vegie patch, 12 mm deep.

Seedlings will emerge in 10 to 14 days. Apply further Dynamic Lifter around the root zone every six weeks to encourage healthy leaf growth and root development.

Beetroot roots can be harvested after 10 to 12 weeks.

angie thomas beetroot in my garden vegetables
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Beach evacuated after shark swims under nippers

    premium_icon Beach evacuated after shark swims under nippers

    Environment SHARK sirens wailed after an unknown shark was spotted speeding towards a group of nippers about 50m out to sea.

    • 25th Nov 2018 2:47 PM
    Man poured petrol on girlfriend and threatened to light it

    Man poured petrol on girlfriend and threatened to light it

    Crime The alleged incident unfolded at a house party early Sunday morning

    • 25th Nov 2018 3:20 PM
    Dogs are treated like royalty in new look pet shop

    premium_icon Dogs are treated like royalty in new look pet shop

    Business THE new look pet shop is offering a 'full service' pet package

    The best real estate deal ever in Byron

    premium_icon The best real estate deal ever in Byron

    Property Old Byron hospital site stays in community hands

    Local Partners