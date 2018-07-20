Beerwah mum saves children from unit fire

A SUNSHINE Coast mother has helped save the lives of a young family after a set of units were "engulfed" in flames in the early hours of this morning.

Beerwah's Lauretta Deering was alerted to a fire next door in her complex, with no thought of self-preservation she raced inside and got the family's children out of harm's way.

The fire broke out at 4.50am in the unit complex at 84 Simpson Street. Three fire crews were called.

"I didn't really think, I just knew I had to get the children out," Ms Deering said.

"It was really nerve wracking going in."

A fire broke out at a Beerwah unit complex, turning it to rubble. Patrick Woods

What she saw had her still in shock hours later.

"I noticed the whole top half of the unit was engulfed, and we all got out of there as soon as possible," she said.

"The whole room upstairs was bright orange. There were massive flames coming out the bathroom and bedroom doors.

"The smoke alarm had melted to the roof. It was crazy.

Beerwah mum Lauretta Deering saves young children from a house fire this morning. Patrick Woods

"Another neighbour was out with a hose, luckily extinguishing the blaze to my side. We have pipes melted, the veranda damaged.

"All up it damaged four units, but it could have been a lot worse."

A Queensland ambulance spokesman said one woman and two children were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital as a precaution.

A fire broke out at a Beerwah unit complex, turning it to rubble. Patrick Woods

The patients were reportedly in a stable condition.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are still investigating what caused the blaze.

More to come.