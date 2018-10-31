Beer from the Bay hits the big city

IF YOU live in the Northern Rivers you've probably tasted a Stone & Wood beer.

Born in Byron Bay after brewing their very first keg in 2008, the popular independent brewery has expanded to Murwillumbah and soon Brisbane. This year will be their tenth year in the industry, so it's time to celebrate.

The beer connoisseurs are putting on a festival and giving fans a sneak peek of their future Brisbane brewery that will open mid next year. The inaugural Backyard Invitational Festival will be held on November 24 and is said to be a sell out.

Hitting Brisbane city in Stone & Wood style, the event offers great live music, food, beer talks and panels, and a bunch of indie breweries. The day will have no lack of local support with Fixation Brewing Co, The Bucha of Byron, Cape Byron Distilleries, Nimbin Valley Dairy and Salumi Australia all in the mix.

When asked about the 10 year milestone and everything that's coming down the line Head Brewer Caolan Vaughn said: "We're proud of the journey so far and having an incredible, passionate team that's been along for the ride but all of us at Stone & Wood are even more excited for what's to come!”.

The event signifies a milestone for a great local company brewing up big business. Stone & Wood will open the doors to their new Byron Bay brewery at the end of the year.

Tickets are available at https://stoneandwoodinvitational2018.eventbrite.com.au