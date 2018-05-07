Beer and bananas: science hits the pub in Lismore

A Northern Rivers Science Hub event will bring banana science to the pub next month.

A Northern Rivers Science Hub event will bring banana science to the pub next month. Geoff Potter

IF YOU like science and beer, or you just like beer and good company, an upcoming fruit-themed event might be your cup of tea.

Lismore residents can find out over a beer when the Northern Rivers Science Hub brings a banana-fuelled discussion to the pub.

Northern Rivers Science Hub co-convenor Hannah Rice-Hayes said their science in the pub event would combine three of her favourite things: science, beer and good company.

The idea of events like this was to engage the community in science.

From what they've seen so far, the response has been huge and Mr Rice-Hayes hoped this informal discussion would be no different.

"There's still an idea that science is stuffy and hard to understand and taking it into this environment helps people to relax,” Ms Rice-Hayes said.

"The Lismore community is, I think, pretty interested and pretty engaged in learning new things.

"We find the response in the community to these events ion particular have been really great.

"We are getting to do things a little bit differently and present new ideas in new ways to make them seem accessible to people.”

She said there would be banana-themed snacks on offer from 5.30pm at the May 10 forum.

NSW Department of Primary Industries Banana Industry Development Officer Matt Weinert will run the discussion.

Mr Weinert, who has 25 years experience in horticulture, said he first connected with Mr Rice-Hayes at a previous event.

He usually runs presentations for industry bodies, but said he loved connecting with the wider community, too.

"It's basically about connecting with the general public but it's not often I get to present with a beer,” he said.

"But I don't think of it as a presentation, I think of it as a performance.”

Along with some fun facts on science, Mr Weinert said he would discuss some ongoing initiatives involving Northern Rivers growers and the young growers group.

Science in the Pub: Bananas about Bananas will be held at Lismore City Bowling Club from 5.30pm next Thursday, May 10.

This is a free event run by Northern Rivers Science Hub and Richmond Landcare

It's funded by Inspiring Australia and the State Government and was supported by Lismore City Council and NSW DPI