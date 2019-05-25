Menu
AT RIGHT: Tully Benn, 4, Frankie Benn, 7, Phoebe Thompson, 11, Oliver Thompson, 7, and Tempe Mills, 7, all from Casino, at Breakfast with the Butchers. Susanna Freymark
Beefy breakfast brings hungry hordes to Casino

Susanna Freymark
25th May 2019 12:00 AM
FIVE hundred kilos of steak, 200kg of sausages and 60 cartons of flavoured milk were barely enough to feed the thousands of visitors to Casino Beef Week yesterday.

Breakfast with the Butchers saw local police, butchers and Northern Co-operative Meat Company chairman John Seecombe cooking steaks on barbecues in the the town's CBD.

The steak was provided by Casino's butchers - Smiths, Darragh's Madsen Meats, Steve Bennett from Southside and Richmond Valley Meats. Norco donated the milk.

As smoke from the barbecues filled the air, the best sausage was being selected by Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow, Beef Week Queen Shatarne Newman and Scott Johnson, from Findex. After careful tasting where aroma, taste and texture were considered, the winner was a smoked honey and chorizo beef sausage by butcher Grant Sheddon.

Mr Sheddon won the sausage competition last year, too.

Cow pat lotto was a rushed affair this year, with Fiona and Lindy, the british white cows belonging to Gordon and Janelle Serone, pooping extra fast on the number mat laid out on the street. The winning number paid a prize of $100.

Beef Week Busking Competition winner Sebastiaan Scholtens, from Ballina, was presented with $1000 for his smooth crooning.

Lismore Northern Star

