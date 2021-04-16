Menu
Beef Week is going ahead in 2021, and organisers are thrilled.
Beef Week will ‘look a little different’, but it's happening

Rebecca Lollback
16th Apr 2021 2:00 PM
It has been a challenging 12 months, but the countdown to the popular Casino Beef

Week Festival has begun.

The event sponsored by the Casino Food Co-op and Richmond Valley Council will be held from Saturday, May 22 to Tuesday, June 1.

Organisers said "nearly all" of the traditional events would be going ahead. These include:

Beef Week Opening Ball and Queen Crowning

Breakfast with the Butchers

Beef Week Cup horse and greyhound races

Beef Week Saturday, including the led steer and stud cattle competitions around the Mafeking Lamp roundabout, as well as markets, amusement rides and wood chopping

Celebration of Fashion

Rural Ladies High Tea

Busking championships

Mr Beef

Rodeo

Art exhibition

Dot Robson Memorial Craft Market.

 

Casino Beef Week royalty in 2019.
This year's dress up competition will have the theme Local Heroes, chosen following the horrendous 2019 bush fire season and a strong desire to recognise our emergency services.

Beef Week Festival committee president Frank McKey said he was thrilled to announce the 2021 event was going ahead.

"After having to cancel in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and aligning with public health orders this year, the Beef Week line up may look a little different," he said.

"But the committee is doing everything in its power to provide a chock-full program of events.

"Held over 11 days every May, Beef Week transforms Casino with a festive celebration designed to recognise the important role agriculture plays within the region.

"From what we hear, the community is really behind the event happening this year, and we know local businesses would also appreciate more economic stimulus."

A number of young women have already put up their hands to be part of the Beef Week Queen competition.

Candidates are judged on personality, confidence, general knowledge, presentation and speech, as well as a demonstrated understanding of local issues and current affairs.

"Participants are ambassadors for Beef Week, and our wonderful Richmond Valley lifestyle," Mr McKey said.

