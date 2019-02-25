Beef Week set to sizzle with barbecue demonstrations

WHAT do you get when you pair the Northern Rivers' best beef with some larger-than-life barbecuing experts?

Some of the best food demonstrations in the world.

This year's NCMC Casino Beef Week festival is set to smoulder when the festival welcomes the award-winning BBQ Mafia team.

The Brisbane-based team are the self-proclaimed "Big Guns" of the Australian 'Low N Slow' barbecue scene, and will feature at Casino Beef Week's CBD street celebrations on Saturday, May 25.

The team will deliver barbecuing demonstrations and samples with NCMC-donated beef throughout the day.

Established in 2013, the 'Mafia boys' have set the slow cooking world on fire, and sell a range of Australian produced barbecue rubs and sauces under the Mafia brand.

Using Casino-raised beef brisket supplied by Ballina-based Security Foods, the team secured an unbelievable fifth place finish out of 185 teams at the American Royal World Series of BBQ in Kansas City, USA last year.

They also brought home seventh from 465 teams in the Royal Open category, while recently winning their first competition for 2019.

"Come to the NCMC Casino Beef Week and learn some secret Mafia barbecue hacks, grab some cool recipes for home and eat some of the best smoked brisket outside of Texas," Casino Beef Week event organiser Maree Santarossa said.