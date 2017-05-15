Beef Week receives $1 million boost

Casino Beef Week 2016: Breakfast with the Butchers. Beef Week co-organiser Frank McKey gives Express Examiner editor Susanna Freymark a bit of a hand in the milking competition.

A $1 million grant to Casino Beef Week will ensure the iconic event will be bigger and better for years to come, Page MP Kevin Hogan has said.

"We all know that Casino is the Beef Capital of Australia and this funding will mean Beef Week will continue in all its glory for many years to come and inject millions into our local economy," Mr Hogan said.

"From local farmers to the saleyard to the meatworks, the beef industry is the livelihood of countless families and small businesses in our community. What better way to celebrate the industry than a bigger and better Beef Week."

The grant of $1 million over four years was a funding commitment made by Mr Hogan during last year's election.

"Casino Beef Week has been running over 35 years and has cemented an important place in our community's, and the nation's, annual calendar," he said.

"Beef Week is a celebration of Australia's beef industry, or regional community and lifestyle."

Beef Week runs over 11 days from May 20.