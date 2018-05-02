Beef Week Queen dream comes true for Casino girl

Then three entrants for this year's Beef Week Queen competition are Madeleine Barrett from Old Bonalbo, Holly Cameron and Steph Darragh, both from Casino.

Then three entrants for this year's Beef Week Queen competition are Madeleine Barrett from Old Bonalbo, Holly Cameron and Steph Darragh, both from Casino. Susanna Freymark

MEET the entrants in the running for this year's Beef Week Queen title.

Holly Cameron, 25, from Casino has wanted to enter the competition for years.

She grew up in Evans Head and has lived in nine different towns in six years and worked on cattle stations.

"I'm a country girl at heart,” Holly said.

Working at Newcastle Permanent in Ballina, means Holly does a lot of driving.

In her spare time, she plays baseball and softball. She's excited about the next few weeks.

"I love the way the queens are involved in everything,” Holly said.

"I'm adaptable and love meeting new people and am easy to get along with.”

Steph Darragh, 21, from Casino has dreamt of entering the competition since she was a "little girl.”

"My favourite queen was Cassie Saunders,” Steph said.

"She was my neighbour and I looked up to her.”

Steph is a hairdresser at Heads in Casino and has started ballet again, something she did when she was 14.

Born in Casino, everyone knows her granddad, butcher Bill Darragh.

"He's a good man,” Steph said.

Madeleine Barrett, 19, from Old Bonalbo thought she would give the competition a go and represent West of the Range.

Madeleine was at uni studying to be a high school teacher and she works part time as teacher support.

"I like camping, boating and mustering,” she said.

"I'm from a farming background and have a sound knowledge of the cattle industry.”

Madeleine was keen to promote the beef industry.

"I'm easy to talk to,” she said.

Former 1989 queen Leanne Collison was on hand as queen co-ordinator or Queen Mum as she's called. She helps the women prepare.