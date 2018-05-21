Menu
FATHER AND DAUGHTER: Beef Week queen Madeleine Barrett of Old Bonalbo with her father Stephen. Susanna Freymark
News

Beef Week queen crowned as president steps down

by Susanna Freymark
21st May 2018 6:10 AM
THREE entrants. One queen.

Nineteen year old Madeleine Barrett from Old Bonalbo was crowned 2018 Beef Week Queen at the Casino RSM Club on Saturday night.

Madeleine's parents Stephen and Rhonda Barrett were proud.

"It's my birthday today,” Mrs Barrett said as she hugged her daughter.

The first official event of the 11-day Beef Festival was marked by a new beginning for the Queen and the end of a lifelong passion for Beef Week president of 10 years, Stuart George.

In a surprise emotional announcement Mr George said he would be stepping down after this year's festival.

"It's a big decision, Beef Week has meant so much to me since 1982,” Mr George said.

His father, Member for Lismore Thomas George, was the first president of Beef Week in its inaugural year in 1982.

"Now is the right time,” Mr George said of his "stepping down”.

With his wife Margie, he runs Clydesdale Steakbarn in Casino.

"A new president can put their stamp on Beef Week,” he said.

In 2007, Beef Week was cancelled and then president Col Sullivan and Thomas George asked Stuart to be at the helm.

With the next three years of secured government funding of $30,000, Mr George said Beef Week had never been stronger.

Mayor Robert Mustow, Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis and Member for Page Kevin Hogan were caught off guard by Mr George's sudden announcement.

Mr Hogan encapsulated Mr George's presidency.

"It's good to look at how you left something compared to how you started something,” Mr Hogan said.

"I remember the year Beef Week didn't happen.

"You have left this event stronger than its ever been, And that's up to your leadership.”

Mr George said to the Beef Week Committee, sponsors and his family: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Mr Gulaptis said Beef Week impressed NSW Governor David Hurley who was a guest at Beef Week two years ago.

"The Governor is coming back to Beef Week next week because he loved it so much,” he said.

The new Beef Week Queen had her first official job at yesterday's Beef Meets Reef when she judged the children's dress-up competition.

She then donned her gown and tiara and sat on a float for the Beef Meets Reef parade.

