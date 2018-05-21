Beef Week fashion on the catwalk at Casino

AS THOUSANDS of people descend upon Casino this week, the bulls won't be the only things turning heads at this year's Beef Week.

It's the perfect week to be donning classic country attire - think boots, jeans, a nice country shirt and of course an Akubra.

But not everyone will be dressing 'country', with a fashion parade to showcase the latest fashion trends.

Everything from beautiful frocks, to country wear, kids clothes and more will be on show at the celebration of fashion.

Event organiser Georgie King said she was proud to work with Casino fashion houses, local hairdressers and home based businesses.

"The fashion parade is about showcasing what particular boutiques in town have to offer," Ms King said.

"Stores here stock a lot of city brands so fashion here isn't necessarily a whole lot different in the country.

"But we are definitely celebrating the rural industry and the rural fashion...the collection of stores caters to all tastes.

"The town has a lot more to offer than what might meet the eye."

Ms King said you'll have to attend the night to see what's trending because stores were given the chance to show what they wanted.

She said what will be on the catwalk "depends on season trends and what's coming in store."

"The Celebration of Fashion spurs people to come and have a look in the shops and gives people an idea of how to put outfits together.

"It's like a girls night out, all the women love it.

"It's probably one of the biggest fashion parades in the Northern Rivers with up to 500 spectators."

Beef Week Fashion Parade at Casino RSM Club on Tuesday May 22 from 7pm.

The event is sponsored by The Northern Star.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit the Facebook event page.