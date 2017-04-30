Local Stores getting in the spirit at last year's Dress Up Comp.

CASINO residents are preparing to put their best foot forward and step back in time for the annual Beef Week dress up competition.

Event organisers are inviting schools, local businesses, social groups and sporting clubs to enter one of the four categories with up to $800 in prize money to be won.

"The 'step back in time' theme is sure that have the town dressed to impress, celebrating everything related to special historical events, famous musicians, actors, eras in time or even your favourite super heroes." said Bridgette Winkler, Coordinator of Casino Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

She encouraged people to get their entries in quick with only five weeks to go until the big event.

Director of Connect Accountants Melanie Serone said she is proud to be a new sponsor for the event and is excited to see the range of entries this year.

"It's fantastic to see the town all dressed up and the Beef Week spirit coming alive. At Connect we love to give back to our community and are very excited to be apart of the 2017 Beef Week fun."

Judging will commence on May 22 with the final ceremony and winners announced at 5:30pm on May 24 at the Royal Hotel.

Registrations for the dress up competition close May 12.

For more information see www.casinobeefweek.com.au