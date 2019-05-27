BEEF WEEK: Cows, pie-eaters and Mr Beef's message to his son

THERE were a lot of winners at Beef Week in Casino.

The cattle flaunted their shiny coats and rippling muscles in the cattle ring of sawdust in the centre of town as their owners vied for the prize ribbons.

Four-year-old Millie Dockrill led Popeye the bull, who she affectionately calls Pumpkin, around the ring as the thousands who came to Casino looked on.

Round the corner at Kingy's Pie Cart, the pie-eating competition saw children's winner Tyler Paget, 12, from Casino eat two and a half pies in two minutes. He won $50 and a trophy.

In the adult section, Lismore's Isaac Hadley ate a family-size pie in 67 seconds, beating the previous record of 81 seconds.

Whips were cracking on Canterbury St and the biggest sideshow of rides ever seen at Beef Week filled the streets with noise and colour.

On Saturday night at the Casino RSM Club, Sean Schofield was crowned Mr Beef. Beef Week Queen Shatarne Newman placed the plastic bull horns on his head as he did a walk of honour and the crowd cheered.

The 32-year-old Casino father said he entered the competition for a confidence boost.

"I wanted my 10-year-old son to see you can be comfortable in your own skin,” Mr Schofield said as he was filmed by television crews wearing only his underwear and the plastic crown.

The real winners were the thousands who came to Casino where life was extraordinary for a beaut Beef Week.