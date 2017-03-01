Beef capital status cemented by a big bull

IDEAS MAN: Former Richmond Valley mayor Ernie Bennett has proposed erecting a big bull in Casino.

A BIG bull for Casino is not a new idea despite many letters to the editor on the subject over the years.

More than 25 years ago Wally Bennett urged council to erect a bull at the southern entrance to Casino, near the bridge.

Years later, his son and former Richmond Valley Council mayor Ernie Bennett put forward a motion at a council meeting to erect a bull structure.

"The motion got through," Mr Bennett said.

"It's there and a new council might look at it."

Mr Bennett wants the bull structure to showcase Casino as the beef capital.

"It is crucial we do something like this," he said.

"We talk about being the beef capital and it identifies our main economic driver which is cattle.

"How many people rely on the beef industry? Take the beef out of Casino and it's buggered."

In 2013 Mr Bennett wrote to Rockhampton, Casino's rival for beef capital, because they were getting rid of some of the bull statues in town.

"I wrote and said, we'll have 'em," he said.

"They came back and said - no way."

There has always been a friendly banter between Rocky and Casino regarding the beef title, Mr Bennett said.