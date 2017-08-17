'Beef capital' compliments its title with EKKA win

(L-R): Riley Randall, Colby George and Jonathan Neal holding Chubbs the angus x steer and Phoebe McMillan, Nathaniel Harper and Tayla Dawson holding the Brangus steer.

CASINO has further established itself as "beef capital” with a win at the Royal Queensland Show (EKKA) Beef Competition, the largest annual showing of stud beef in the Southern Hemisphere.

Casino High School students competed at the EKKA last week in Brisbane where in a true display of bringing the country to the city, cattle descended to be paraded, judged and displayed across prime, led and stud beef competitions.

The team of six students won the open class beef cattle competition with two steers.

Casino High School Teacher, Chelsea Wenham said the show team found success in the carcass competition.

"They were looking at things like the percentage of the carcass ending up being able to be used for meat... a percentage yield”, Ms Wenham said.

"The also look at fat depth, PH in the meat, the meat colour, marbling and you accumulate points as it goes along.”

The Angus x steer took first place in class two and a Brangus steer in class three won the carcass competition for his class as well as the champion lightweight carcass.

She said preparing the cattle for the event was a 100 day process; they fed them the best local feed in the lead up to the competition.

"They really worked hard in the lead up and during the show,” she said of the small chosen team.

The team came home with close to $2700 of prize money.