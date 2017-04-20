Beef Bonanza is back on calendar in Kyogle

IT'S BACK.

After a two-year hiatus, the Kyogle Beef Bonanza is back on the calendar with a renewed energy towards the event.

As in previous years, it will be held at the Kyogle Showgrounds on Thursday, April 27, with the day starting at 9am.

Judging begins at 10am, followed by the presentation of winners.

A fee of $20 applies to most categories and with a prize pool of $5000, there is bound to be a lot of cattle to judge.

"This has become an event to mark on the calendar and to get to each year with some of the best cattle the Northern Rivers has to offer,” Norco Rural Kyogle manager Matthew Painter said.

"After the trying time over the last couple of weeks it will be good to get like-minded people together on the day to discuss relevant industry issues.”

