BEEF AND BEER: Casino to hold festival of craft brews

About ten brewers of craft beer and cider are expected to be pouring cold ones at the upcoming Northern Rivers Craft Beer and Cider Festival.

About ten brewers of craft beer and cider are expected to be pouring cold ones at the upcoming Northern Rivers Craft Beer and Cider Festival. Warren Lynam

A FESTIVAL showcasing some of Australia's best craft beers and ciders may be an event you'd expect to be held in Melbourne or Sydney.

But save yourself the plane ticket because the Northern Rivers Craft Beer and Cider Festival is back for its second year at the Clydesdale Hotel and Steakhouse nation's beef capital, Casino on November 18.

Run by the Casino Rotary, the day of drinking promises to bring to town about 10 exhibitors of craft beer and cider from around the country as well as live music and plenty of food options.

Brewers from Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Tweed Heads and Sydney will be joining some of beer's biggest names including Cricketer's Arms and Stone and Wood for craft enthusiasts to quench their thirst on the day.

Rotary president Ian Leven said last year's event enabled organisers to tap into a "nice network of brewers" with the goal of growing the event, which started as a passion project about two years ago.

Mr Leven said it has been "terrific" to watch engagement with the festival grow, especially on social media with its Facebook page attracting interested patrons from all over.

He said organisers have "established a good blueprint" for the festival to build on the 400 patrons, from Canberra to the Central Coast, who flocked to last year's event while also raising money for Rotary's community initiatives.

Last year's festival raised about $7000 for the local club and this year, Mr Leven wants to up the ante.

A portion of the festival ticket price and proceeds from the Rotary barbecue are reinvested into the organisation's local coffers to develop programs such as the school breakfast club and graffiti removal.

Head down and grab a schooner to toast in the start of the festival, which starts from 11am.