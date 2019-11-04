Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bonalbo Mens Shed are making bee hotels.
Bonalbo Mens Shed are making bee hotels.
Community

Bee hotel orders from men's shed are buzzing

Susanna Freymark
by
4th Nov 2019 8:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ORDERS for bee hotels made by the Bonalbo Community Men's Shed "have gotten silly,” secretary Debbie Johnston said.

She posted on the men's shed Facebook Page a photo of the $25 bee hotel made from donated pallets, bamboo and woodchips.

"I asked them to make two for me,” Ms Johnston said.

"I put it on Facebook and it went off.”

The Men's Shed have a Blokes Morning every Thursday where they make the bee hotels and bird feeders, which are also popular, Ms Johnston said.

"People are thinking more about native bees and pollination because of the panic about lost habitat and the bushfires,” she said.

"We're only a small shed and this is brilliant.”

Bonalbo Men's Shed have linked up with aged care at the local hospital to make alpaca statues out of bottle tops.

We have an endless supply of bottle tops from the Dog 'n' Bull, Ms Johnston said.

The Men's Shed closes on December 7 so get your Christmas orders in quick.

Go to their Facebook Page.

LAST CHANCE TO BUY

At Bonalbo's Lousia Johnston Centre opening on December 27 at 11 am, bee hotels and bird feeders will be for sale.

bee hotels bees bonalbo bonalbo mens shed northern rivers community
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pistol pointed at police, drivers during frightening chase

        premium_icon Pistol pointed at police, drivers during frightening chase

        Crime POLICE arrested four people near Ballina after a series of dangerous pursuits, in which the offenders allegedly pointed a pistol at police and other drivers.

        Take a sneak peek into town's 'first' Mexican restaurant

        premium_icon Take a sneak peek into town's 'first' Mexican restaurant

        Business Chef has been perfecting his menu for years

        TOP TIPS: Experts pick their Melbourne Cup winner

        TOP TIPS: Experts pick their Melbourne Cup winner

        Horses Struggling to pick a winner for the Melbourne Cup?

        Cafe with a twist on the cards for church grounds

        premium_icon Cafe with a twist on the cards for church grounds

        Council News A DA has been lodged for a coffee shop