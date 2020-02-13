Menu
Punch Generic
Crime

Bed frame dispute led to violent attack

by Lea Emery
13th Feb 2020 11:49 AM
A DISPUTE over a bed frame ended with a Gold Coast man knocking his friend's father unconscious and punching a second man in the head, a court was told.

Jeremy Michael Harley Moss, 24, pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court yesterday to two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm.

The court was told Moss and a friend had fallen out over furniture, including a bed frame, left in Moss' home.

Moss was told to leave the bed frame at the front of his friend's father's Upper Coomera home.

Moss faced Southport District Court on Wednesday. Picture: Scott Fletcher
When Moss, who now lives in Helensvale, was leaving the furniture on November 24, 2017 the friend's father, 51, and another man emerged from the house.

There was a struggle over a pole which was part of the bed frame and Moss pushed the pole into his friend's father's stomach and then hit him in the jaw knocking him unconscious.

The second man tried to intervene and Moss punched him which caused him to lose a tooth.

Judge David Kent sentenced Moss to 12 months prison with immediate release on parole.

"I can understand you wanting to unload the furniture," he said. "I am sure if you had your time again you would not have done it in that way."

Judge Kent said he took into account that Moss had a good work history.

