Become a koala watcher and help save the species

GET INVOLVED: Friends of the Koala's field trip tomorrow will provide information on koala watching, the animal's habitat and threats to our local population.

GET INVOLVED: Friends of the Koala's field trip tomorrow will provide information on koala watching, the animal's habitat and threats to our local population. PAT ROBINSON

FRIENDS of the Koala will hold a field trip at Pottsville tomorrow.

Come along and find out:

How koalas use habitat across the landscape.

What trees and vegetation koalas use.

How koalas respond to droughts, heat waves, storms and fires, and what is normal and abnormal behaviour.

How climate change is affecting and will affect our koalas.

What you can do to help support a healthy koala population.

For people who attended the Becoming a Koala Watcher workshop, the field trip will build on the skills learnt on the day, and for those who couldn't make the first workshop, it will provide an insight to koala watching.

All attendees receive a Koala Watch Kit with information on koala watching and koala habitat.

Tomorrow's session is from 9.30am-1pm, and refreshments will be provided. Bookings are essential.

For more information or to register for the workshop contact Maria Matthes, Koala Watch project officer, on 0467855990 or at maria@healinghistory.com.au, or Friends of the Koala on 66214664.