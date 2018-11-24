Destroy and recycle: Become a carboard warrior at Boxwars

FALLS IS COMING: Melbourne based collective Boxwars design and construct huge set pieces and costumes using only recycled cardboard, tape and glue, then destroy their creations.

A LONG time ago, in a music festival far, far away, a bunch of people got together and created some wicked costumes, artefacts and vehicles with cardboard only to destroyed them in a 20-minute epic battle for supremacy and honour.

You can mix your love for craft and your desire for destruction in one fantastic day at Falls Festival Byron Bay.

Boxwars will bring to Falls a very specific battle: a pre-historic retelling of what happened to our cave-dwelling ancestors in The Box Before Time.

Have a look here at what to expect:

And if you are a vegan, organic, all-composting, kombucha-drinking Byron Shire dweller, fear not, Boxwars is the demolition derby for the woke Millenial: they use recycled and recycled-grade cardboard, the low fibre-count box board that is on its sixth or seventh processing.

All material will be recycled post gig.

Boxwars will be held within La Henge, the arts precinct announced for the music festival, that will be curated by Andrew 'Amac' McDonald, a Byron Bay local who has staged over 150 projects and exhibitions with more than 500 artists across the country.

Since 2016, he has also been gallerist at Lone Goat Gallery in Byron Bay.

Also for the first time, Howl & Moan Records will curate their own stage, featuring exclusively locally-grown, emerging punk and alternative rock bands.

Howl & Moan Records' owner, Mario Salvatore Fraietta, has fostered the grassroots Northern Rivers band scene, supporting emerging artists across a wide variety of genres.

At Falls Festival Byron Bay, December 31 to January 2. Visit fallsfestival.com/byron-bay.