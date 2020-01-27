Bec Judd’s pool post slammed

Aussie WAG and media personality Bec Judd has been taken to task for complaining about the state of her luxury pool following a recent dust storm.

"We are slowly fighting back from the dust storm," Judd, 36, said in a now-deleted Instagram video reported The Daily Telegraph. "I've had my pool guy over this morning."

The post by the mum-of-four, who regularly shares details of her life online, caught the attention of ABC journalist Dubbo-based Jen Browning who then took to Twitter to hit out.

As well posting single screenshot from Judd's Instagram story, Browning tweeted a critical message remarking on Judd's apparent lack of understanding as to what others affected by drought and fires were experiencing.

Bec Judd’s Instagram story lamenting the state of her pool did little to endear her to Dubbo-based ABC journalist Jen Browning. Picture: Instagram/becjudd

"I'm sorry your pool got dirty @becjudd - at least you have a pool with water in it, try not having enough water to do anything but keep you & your animals alive - & how about considering what it's like to face dust 10x what poor melbourne had at least 3-4 times per week," Browning wrote.

The journalist's Twitter followers were quick to respond, with some saying the Browning was on the money for calling out "pompous first world problems".

Bec Judd relaxing in her luxury pool, an outdoor addition to her $7.3 million Brighton home. Picture: Instagram/becjudd

"At last a call out against pompous first world problems that are nothing when you live in the bush - experience smoke and dust 10x worse than in Sydney & Melbourne have experienced, yet you have rain washing into your beloved writes, but we are still awaiting rain for our tanks." wrote one person.

Further down the thread, Browning shared a photo of her toilet along with a comment saying she "could only dream of having a house like yours".

"Have a think next time before you tell everyone how you're slowly "fighting back" from the tiny dust storm you had.

"Oh and most of NSW can't water their lawns let alone their pool tiles."

Browning also shared a photo of her dust-covered toilet by way of highlighting the problems some were facing in drought-stricken areas. Picture: Instagram

One Twitter user responded: "Incredible to see what one perceived as fighting back. "Maybe she could swap houses with you for a month? And then talk about "fighting back" … the tears, frustration, heartbreak. She's got no idea Jen."

Update - Bec’s pool is clean! Maybe her pool boy could come backwash my house 🤣 #drought #fudust pic.twitter.com/rMFmeJXJ8g — Jen Browning (@jen_browning) January 24, 2020

Browning's Twitter tirade continued after Judd shared images of her clean pool post dust storm.

"Update - Bec's pool is clean!" Browning wrote on Twitter. "Maybe her pool boy could come backwash my house."

The Daily Telegraph reports Judd did not respond for requests to comment.