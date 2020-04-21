Bec Judd’s embarrassing bedroom blunder
Rebecca Judd's stunning Melbourne mansion is usually always spick and span.
But the mum-of-four and AFL WAG has just let slip she was forced to delete a workout video she filmed in her bedroom during isolation when she spotted something amiss on the floor.
The offending item was a pair of undies - and to make matters worse, Bec said they were dirty ones.
"I looked closely at my phone's screen and I could see a dirty pair of undies in the background. I was like, (screams) deleted it!" she said on KIIS FM's 3pm Pick-Up yesterday.
Revelling in her horror, co-host Katie "Monty" Dimond couldn't help but probe for more information, asking Bec if they were "skidded".
"I'm not going to say whose they were … but there was a dirty pair of undies in the background. And I thought, 'How did that sneak into the shot?' because I check and make sure the house is looking good," she said.
The presenter - who co-owns fitness label Jaggad - explained the blunder meant she had to delete the entire video that took 25 minutes to film.
However, the mortified mum discovered later that the "skid marks" were actually a trick of the eye.
"I walked past later to pick it up and it was a Jaggad crop top with the word 'Jaggad' on it," she said. "The 'Jaggad' is what looked like the mess," she laughed.
It's not the only gross revelation she has made on her radio show in recent weeks, with Bec recently revealing she'd made a gross discovery in her $7.3 million home after the renovations were completed.
Despite tradies finishing in October, it was only recently the 37-year-old found a … souvenir, if you like, that they left behind.
"It was kind of at the back of the bathroom under the vanity," Judd said on her radio show on April 10.
"We just renovated our house and we obviously had tradies building the house and the tradies, how nice is this, brought their own toilet bowl scrubber brush with them. And they left it there."
If it weren't for Bec's $1700 Miele robot vacuum called "Kevin" she probably would have never found it.
"I only saw it when Kevin nudged it and tried to clean around it. And just like that, voila, we have a toilet brush," she joked.
Bec bought the Spanish Colonial mansion with her husband of nine years, footy star Chris Judd, in early 2019.
The couple are parents to son Oscar, 8, daughter Billie, 5, and twin boys Tom and Darcy, 3.
Originally published as Bec Judd's embarrassing bedroom blunder
