Judd’s racy bikini-filled getaway

Bec Judd has stunned fans with series of bikini snaps.

Rebecca Judd has sent fans into a spin with a series of racy bikini snaps.

The mum-of-four made the most of the warm autumn weather this weekend, heading on a girls' weekend to Campbell Point House in Leopold, Victoria.

Over the course of the trip, Bec, 36, shared multiple bikini snaps of her with her friends, giving her 700,000 followers a rare glimpse of her impressive physique.

In the first photo, the model oozed glamour as she sipped on a glass of champagne in the sunshine while wearing a tiny black bikini and matching sunnies.

In another snap, the wife of former Australian Football League player Chris Judd gets extremely cheeky, sharing a shot of her with two mates in the water from behind, with their bikini-clad bottoms on full display.

"Campbell Point House views", she cheekily captioned the snap, along with a playful monkey emoji.

At one point, Bec - who is mum to Oscar, Billie and identical twins Tom and Darcy - posed on the side of a pool with two of her friends, turning to the camera to poke out her tongue.

The trio are pictured raising another glass of champers to their luxury getaway together, with Bec revealing they'd been "super spoilt".

Bec also enjoyed lounging on a daybed, showing off her black bikini in full that she teamed with a giant floppy black hat.

Understandably, fans were seriously impressed with her toned figure, with many leaving streams of positive comments.

"How long are those legs," one fan commented.

"That's a bit cheeky," another said.

"I'm impressed," someone else added.

Her full bikini snaps come just days after Bec teased fans with a shot of her in the pool last week.

The half-body shot sent her followers into a meltdown, with many of them praising Bec for sharing the snap of her in an orange two-piece.

It's not just her bikini bod that wows her fans but also her incredible complexion, which Bec credits to The Skincare Company products.

The brand ambassador recently spilt her skin secrets, saying she used the daily cleanser, vit C serum, hyaluronic serum and a daily moisturiser with SPF morning and night.

Her go-to product every second night is an exfoliant serum produced by the company.

