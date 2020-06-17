Beauty salon grows to meet demand after lockdown

BEAUTIFUL BUSINESS: Entrepreneur Candice Hellyar has expanded her successful Lismore business, Annabelle's Hair & Beauty, to a larger space to meet demand.

IN A time when many businesses are downsizing or closing, one Lismore beauty therapist is swimming against the tide and expanding her services to meet an increased demand.

Candice Hellyar, 27, has recently upsized her salon, Annabelle’s Hair & Beauty, moving to a bigger space in the Lismore Arcade at 108 Molesworth St.

Ms Hellyar said she has planned the move shortly before the pandemic lockdown and used the time while her business was closed down to remodel the larger new space, including painting and organising the decor.

“My clients have been amazing, they have been very supportive through the lockdown,” she said.

“I had already signed a new lease, it’s quite a busy little arcade and I wanted to use the (lockdown) time wisely.

“We now have a tanning room, two treatment rooms and a lunch room.”

Ms Hellyar said the response to he new salon has been “extremely positive”.

“Since we reopened in this new space we have been so busy, our clients are really happy and the feedback has been really positive which is fantastic,” she said.

“To be able to expand after only having bought the business around a year ago is wonderful.”

Ms Hellyar said to keep costs under control she did the painting herself with her dad while her brother was brought in to help hang some new doors.

She said her cliental ranges from teenagers and high school girls through to silver foxes.

“I’m really happy to have such a diverse range of people because everyone deserves to feel good about themselves,” she said.

“It’s really important for your mental health and self-confidence to feel well groomed.”

As well as offering waxing, tanning, facials, manicures and pedicures, Ms Hellyar is also planning on opening a nail bar next month.

“We will offer shellac and gel nails for manicures and pedicures,” she said.

“While some of my clients live and work in Lismore, others come here especially which is lovely.”

Annabelle’s Hair & Beauty 6622 1618.