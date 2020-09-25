Menu
Nikitah Kae Beadman, 25, pleaded guilty in Southport Magistrates Court on Thursday to seven charges including fraud and possessing dangerous drugs. Picture: FACEBOOK.
Crime

Beauty fan scams buyer in dodgy smartphone deal

Jodie Callcott
by
25th Sep 2020 7:09 AM
A BEAUTY therapist has described in court her troubled upbringing and admitted to using drugs as a child during sentencing for fraud and drugs charges.

The 25-year-old was also once tortured then bound and gagged and found by police in a shipping container on a remote property in 2012.

Nikitah Kae Beadman pleaded guilty in Southport Magistrates Court on Thursday to seven charges including fraud and possessing dangerous drugs.

It was the third time Beadman escaped a conviction after facing court for previous stealing and drug offences.

The latest appearance involved Beadman and her co-accused partner trying to pass off a dodgy smartphone for a brand new one.

The court was told Beadman listed a new iPhone 11 on Facebook Marketplace for sale on March 1.

The following morning the pair met a man at the Broadbeach light rail station and swapped the phone for $550.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Daniel McShane said as the buyer turned and walked away, Beadman and her partner fled.

He said when the man opened the bag he found an old iPhone with a cracked screen, wrapped in cling wrap.

Police later found the pair on March 4 where Beadman told officers she listed the phone for sale for her partner but was unaware it was an old phone.

Snr Const McShane said two months later on May 25 she was found by police with multiple drugs including GHB, ice, Xanax and marijuana.

The court was told Beadman started using drugs at 12 but it had only recently escalated.

Defence solicitor Patricija Nedeljko, from Gatenby Criminal Lawyers, said Beadman had a difficult childhood because her mother was in and out of mental health hospitals and relied on her grandfather for support.

Ms Nedeljko said Beadman left school and the family home at 12 after her grandfather died.

She said Beadman had since completed a diploma of beauty therapy and opened her own business in 2017.

"She started using drugs when she was 12 after she lost her grandfather, however, she was not heavily using until recently," Ms Nedeljko said.

"She instructs in 2014 and 2017 she was in a psychiatric ward for a period of time for psychosis, but her mental health has been good since 2017 … and in the future she plans to go to detox again."

Magistrate Cameron McKenzie noted Beadman co-operated with police, her difficult upbringing and plan to return to detox.

Beadman was sentenced to probation for 12 months. A conviction was not recorded.

 

 

Originally published as Beauty fan scams buyer in dodgy smartphone deal

beauty therapist court crime gold coast smartphone

