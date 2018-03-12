Menu
Council News

Beautifying the region

Samantha Poate
by
12th Mar 2018 4:00 AM

INFRASTRUTURE and events to boost tourism are on the agenda for this weeks Kyogle Council meeting.

In her mayoral minute Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mulholland is advocating that council submits an application to hold Triple J's One Night Stand concert in Kyogle or Bonalbo.

The event attracts between 5000 to 10,000 people a year.

The objective is to reach as many people as possible who don't ordinarily have access to a big live music experience.

All concert goers are asked for a gold coin donation and the proceeds go to a local charity, selected by the host council, to deliver a project for local youth.

Also on the agenda, Councillor Lindsay Passfield has submitted two notices of motion: one around the funding allocation for the Vision to Villages Program and the later is to discuss a strategic link between Kyogle and Bonalbo.

Mr Passfield has moved that each of the following communities receive a minimum funding allocation from the Stronger Country Communities of:

  • Bonalbo: $200,000
  • Woodenbong: $200,000
  • Wiangaree: $100,000
  • Tabulam: $100,000
  • Mallanganee: $100,000
  • Old Bonalbo: $100,000

Cr Passfield's second motion is to renew council's efforts to secure and develop an all-weather strategic link from Kygole, via Mt Brown, to Bonalbo.

Residents have for many years lamented the geographic disconnect between their centre of local government and the area where they live, work, and recreate.

Over the years, council has attempted to connect the two communities after the Afterlee and Duck Creek crossing was closed some years ago, however they have been unsuccessful.

Mr Passfield hopes the council can explore new options and try to ascertain the best solution to joining the local government areas two villages.

