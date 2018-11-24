'Beautiful the way I am': No more implants, no more illness

Baylee Roden, 25, is raising awareness about the side effects of breast implants after she spent five years suffering from multiple symptoms.

Baylee Roden, 25, is raising awareness about the side effects of breast implants after she spent five years suffering from multiple symptoms.

SUNSHINE Coast blogger Baylee Roden was just 20 years old when she decided to get breast implants.

Like many young women, the now 25-year-old said she thought they would make her feel "more beautiful and more womanly".

Regardless of the $10,500 price tag, Baylee was adamant that she would go under the knife.

"I went in and had a consultation, and pretty much signed up on the day," she said.

Six months later, she started to notice her body changing.

"I didn't know that's what it was at the time," she said.

She suffered from symptoms like brain fog and memory loss, muscle pain, hair loss, severe neck and shoulder pain, bad vision, vertigo and constant migraines.

"I would sleep like 12 hours a night and wake up feeling like I hadn't even slept at all," she said.

"My whole body would just fatigue.

"I had a lot of recurring infections, and my body could just never recover from things."

Baylee had her implants for five years before deciding to remove them.

Baylee saw numerous doctors, specialists, naturopaths, nutritionists to try and determine the cause of her illness, but no one could give her an answer.

"I had test after test after test, and everything would come back clear. They would be like, 'No every thing's fine, there's nothing wrong with you'," she said.

After years of no answers, Baylee said she started to think it was all in her head.

"In the end I started to think, 'Oh my God am I going crazy? Am I making up these symptoms? What's going on?'" she said.

"It used to really really get me down.

"That's where a lot of my anxiety and depression came from, because I was just so sick all the time and nobody could ever tell me what it was."

Finally, she realised her body could have been reacting badly to the silicon implants.

"I didn't want to get rid of them," she said.

"I did love them and I don't regret getting them, it's just that my body didn't like them."

After seeing a plastic surgeon in Brisbane, recommended by other women who had removed their implants, Baylee said she knew she had to have another surgery to have them removed.

"If my symptoms didn't get any better, at least I would be back to my natural self," she said.

The second surgery cost another $10,500.

Since the implant removal surgery, Baylee said she felt better than ever.

Baylee said while she still supported the idea of plastic surgery, people should do their own research before going under the knife.

"It's totally fine if you want to get plastic surgery, I have nothing against it," she said.

"If I wasn't sick, I would probably still have them.

"Just do your research before you get them done.

"It's not about researching which surgeon's best, or which implants are best, it's about what the actual implant can do in your body."

There is little scientific evidence that says breast implant illness is an actual disease. But there are well-supported social media support groups filled with women who feel they are affected.

However specialist plastic surgeon Mark Magnusson wrote there was no doubt some patients didn't "co-exist comfortably" with their implants.

Now, Baylee wants to raise awareness about doing proper research before going under the knife. John McCutcheon

After Baylee's implant removal surgery, she said her symptoms disappeared within days.

"I've had people commenting like, 'The whites of your eyes are so bright, your skin complexity has just completely changed'," she said.

"My mum told me she hadn't seen me look this healthy in over five years.

Now, she wants more women to accept themselves the way they are.

"You don't have to go enhance things in your body to make you feel beautiful," she said.

"Looks are only a certain part of beauty. I just wish that I had thought that before I went in there.

"I'm beautiful the way I am, and it's not just the way I look, it's the way I portray myself and how I am to other people."

Baylee's blog, Baysiclly Me, reads:

"Ladies you are beautiful just the way you are. I was welcomed back to the Itty Bitty Titty Committee with open arms, and so will you."