'Beautiful, scary': Spectacular photo of devastating fires

Local photographer Dee Hartin took this photo from the Casino water tower, showing the intense fires at Ellangowan.

Local photographer Dee Hartin took this photo from the Casino water tower, showing the intense fires at Ellangowan. Dee Hartin

WHEN local photographer Dee Hartin took this photo of the fires burning at Ellangowan, near Casino, she never expected such a reaction on social media.

This image has been shared more than 500 times on Facebook, and has almost 200 comments.

It shows the Mothersoles Rd fire on the left, and the Wrenchs Rd fire on the right.

Ms Hartin said the photo - which she took from the Casino water tower - showed the intensity of the fires.

"My partner is with the RFS and has spent many hours on these fires and I hear from him how devastating they are for the landholders and wildlife,” she said.

Charleyne Battistuzzi commented on the photo, saying: "Something beautiful that has come from the devastating loss of my property. It's the most frightening thing I've ever been through, I'm constantly having flashbacks of having to fight for our lives because the firies couldn't get to us.”

Crissy Bienke wrote: "Amazing photo, capture its intensity beautifully. Hope everyone stays safe, no risk is worth losing loved ones.”

Fiona Borello-Mills posted: "Amazing photo capturing such fury. Thinking of the poor landholders and brave firefighters involved.”

Jackie Towers wrote: "Wow, that's beautiful and scary.”