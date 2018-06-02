'Beautiful reminder': Builders make their mark on hospital

WORK OF ART: Gilbert Laurie performs the welcome to country, with Justin Barrett and John Holland construction workers at the Lismore Base Hospital redevelopment site.

BUILDING a brighter future for indigenous Australians is what builders at Lismore Base Hospital hoped to achieve in their collaboration with local indigenous artist, Gilbert Laurie.

As part of National Reconciliation Week celebrations, the construction team looking after the hospital's redevelopment site presented their collaboration alongside Gilbert to Lismore Base Hospital on Thursday.

The painting began during National Reconciliation Week 2017, and saw Gilbert, a talented artist who belongs to the Yaegl and Widjibal tribes of the Bundjalung nation, set up his canvas where he then invited construction workers to make their mark.

"Working on it and being involved was a great privilege,” Gilbert said.

"It will be great to see where it's hanging once it's in the hospital.”

John Holland Project Manager, Brett Popham, said the experience had been rewarding to all involved.

"National Reconciliation Week is about coming together to celebrate respectful relationships,” Brett said.

Narelle Gleeson, Acting General Manager at Lismore Base Hospital, hopes the artwork will help brighten the experience of people visiting the hospital.

"It will be a beautiful reminder to our staff and patients of the values of reconciliation, collaboration and teamwork, as well as providing something stunning to look at while they are here,” Ms Gleeson said.

The Stage 3 redevelopment at the Lismore Base Hospital includes a pilot of the Department of Industry's Infrastructure Skills Legacy Program (ISLP), which promotes targets for workforce training and participation and aspires to increase the representation of young people, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and women in the construction industry.