Beautiful minds are champion problem-solvers

Tournament of the Minds Champions from St Carthages, from left, Clare Young, Hilde Andreasen, Jack Furness, Layla O-Reilly, Neve Schweizer, Henry Lawrence, and Charlotte Gilliland.

Tournament of the Minds Champions from St Carthages, from left, Clare Young, Hilde Andreasen, Jack Furness, Layla O-Reilly, Neve Schweizer, Henry Lawrence, and Charlotte Gilliland. Contributed

A GROUP of sharp minds from Lismore has been crowned Australasian Pacific champion problem-solvers.

Seven Lismore Catholic school students won the title in the internationally-recognised Tournament of Minds.

They won the competition on October 28, and were named Australasian Pacific champions after representing NSW in the Social Sciences' discipline of Tournament of Minds' Australasian Final at Flinders University, Adelaide.

Tournament of Minds (ToM) is a problem-solving programme for teams of students from both primary and secondary years.

The competition, which involves thousands of participants each year, requires teams of seven children to solve open ended challenges in a creative way.

St Carthage's students Hilde Andreasen, Charlotte Gilliland, Neve Schweizer, Jack Furness, Henry Lawrence, Layla O-Reilly and Clare Young were named State Champions at a tournament in September.

The competition is open to all schools in the Australasian Pacific region and in NSW, more than 700 teams entered the competition.

At both the State and Australasian Pacific Final, teams are presented with a challenge to solve in three hours. They then have to present their solution in a creating and engaging 10 minutes presentation.

Jenifer Thomson, team facilitator said the team from St Carthage's was rewarded for their hard work, commitment and creativity.

"During this process the team has developed tremendous teamwork which is built on mutual respect, co-operation and a belief in each other's individual skills," she said.